Global semiconductor sales increase 21.1% YoY
Global semiconductor industry sales were USD 50.9 billion in the month of April 2022, an increase of 21.1% over the April 2021 total of USD 42.0 billion and 0.7% more than the March 2022 total of USD 50.6 billion.
“Global semiconductor sales have increased by more than 20% on a year-to-year basis for 13 consecutive months, indicating consistently high and growing demand for semiconductors across a range of critical sectors,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “High global chip demand will necessitate more semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing in the years ahead, and we urge leaders in Washington to enact innovation and competitiveness legislation that ensures more of this chip production and innovation occurs on U.S. shores.”
Sales were up compared to April 2021 in the Americas (40.9%), Europe (19.2%), Japan (18.5%), Asia Pacific/All Other (18.1%), and China (13.3%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (3.1%), Japan (1.6%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.2%), but fell slightly in China (-0.6%), and Europe (-3.3%).