© Cogent Technology

To ensure all PCBs are manufactured to the highest standards, Cogent Technology consulted with capital equipment distributor, Altus Group to assist them with machines to handle the traceability of their multifaceted boards.

"For a medical device manufacturer such as Cogent Technology, traceability of sub-assemblies is vitally important to both the Client and the internal Cogent QMS processes," says Paul Harrison-Rowe, Cogent Technology Engineering Manager in a press release.

Cogent Technology operates one of the largest smart factories in Europe, manufacturing medical devices for international distribution; which makes manual processes less than optimal.

"At the moment, serial number labels are printed and fitted by hand. This was suitable for a low volume batch build process; however, this is now hindered by an ever-increasing demand for volume products, and an ever-decreasing size of printed circuit board and associated available space for labels."

Altus was able to offer a solution to the challenge with the YJ Link YLM Laser Marker.

“High-tech manufacturers like Cogent Technology are looking for ways to implement processes to improve manufacture. But they must also integrate seamlessly into a ‘lights-out’ production plan. Aligning with these processes is the YLM Series Laser Marking solution,” says Joe Booth, Altus CEO, in the press release.

The YLM Laser Marking system can internally flip over the PCBs and mark the same serial number to both sides, as well as speeding up the application time and reducing cost. Adding to this, the system aslo reduces the size of the serial number real estate, which means that it can be applied on PCBs where the company previously could not.