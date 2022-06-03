© Incap Electronics

Incap Slovakia invested EUR 1.4 million to replace one of the current SMT lines and to add a new selective soldering machine to the factory’s equipment. According to Miroslav Michalik, Managing Director of Incap Slovakia, the investment is done through an operational renting model. The new machinery was opened with a ceremony on 29 April 2022 and is already in operation.

“Our product mix and variety of customer projects require us to provide high flexibility while constantly increasing our production capacity and maintaining the highest quality of the products. Therefore, the renting model suits our factory as it allows us to offer our customers fast and high-value service while maintaining our competitive advantage,” says Michalik, in a press release . “With these upgrades, we will make a step to be ready for Industry 4.0 that will drive our efficiency and product quality improvements.”

The new SMT line was provided to Incap Slovakia by SMT Renting and will include the latest placement technology.

“Our SMT line will assure our core competence of building PCBAs, the “heart” of the electronic products, and will be used for placement and soldering of SMD parts on raw PCBs. By upgrading our line, we will increase the line placement capacity from 20,000 to 50,000 placements in an hour,” continues Michalik.

The new selective soldering machine was also provided to Incap Slovakia by SMT Renting and allows mounting components which do not tolerate the heat of a conventional soldering process. Also, the components can be mounted on both sides of the circuit board where precise soldering is needed.