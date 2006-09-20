Salcomp appoints former Efore boss as CEO

Finland based EMS-provider Salcomp Plc's Board of Directors appointed Markku Hangasjärvi new President and CEO of Salcomp Plc starting from November 6, 2006.

Markku Hangasjärvi succeeds Mats Eriksson, who resigns from the service of Salcomp Plc at his own request. Mats Eriksson employment at Salcomp Plc will terminate November 30, 2006.



From April 2001 to June 2006 Markku Hangasjärvi, 40, worked as President and CEO of Efore Plc, a provider of custom designed power supply solutions and DC power systems. During his tenure Efore Plc grew into one of the most important players in the global power supply business. Prior to Efore Plc Markku Hangasjärvi held various management positions at Fortum Corporation.



"Markku Hangasjärvi has a strong background of managing a global, growing company. The Board of Salcomp is confident that with Markku Hangasjärvi as President and CEO Salcomp is extremely well positioned to further cement its leading position in the charger market. During Mats Eriksson's period Salcomp grew into a global company, which today operates in all important markets in co-operation with global customers. Salcomp's Board wishes to thank Mats Eriksson for his substantial contribution to the development of Salcomp," says Kari Vuorialho, Chairman of the Salcomp Plc Board.



"I have been with Salcomp since 1998 and witnessed it developing into a global, public company. I am proud of what we have achieved and that the prerequisites for future growth are there, hence, I feel that it is a right moment for new President and CEO to take the helm," says Mats Eriksson.



"Salcomp is a well run company with strong market position. Salcomp's strategy build on focused growth, innovation and cost leadership as well as efficient use of capital provides an excellent platform for taking the company further," says Salcomp Plc's new President and CEO Markku Hangasjärvi.

