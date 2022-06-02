© YES

YES develops and manufactures thermal, deposition, and wet process equipment that is used in semiconductor, life sciences, and display manufacturing. The Chandler facility will house a Technology Center with R&D functions, cleanroom operations, advanced manufacturing, customer support, and office space, a press release reads.

Our new Technology Center will provide us with valuable proximity to key customers and vendors, as well as access to the highly skilled workforce that defines Chandler’s business ecosystem, said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES, in the press release. We are grateful to Chandler’s Economic Development team, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, and Arizona Commerce Authority for their assistance with this major milestone in our mission to serve the semiconductor market as a preferred provider.

The company plans to have approximately 100 highly educated employees based at the Chandler facility, mostly in technology and engineering positions. The multi-million-dollar capital investment to build out the space will enable the development of advanced technology that supports the US semiconductor manufacturing sector.