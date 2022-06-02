Vitesco relies on Infineon for SiC semiconductors
Vitesco Technologies has signed a cooperation agreement with Infineon Technologies AG. The cooperation is said to strengthen Vitesco’s position in the field of silicon carbide semiconductors, and opens up the possibility of additional capacity for the strong growth in electromobility.
Vitesco Technologies uses SiC components, for example, in compact high-voltage inverters that control electric drive motors. For Vitesco, this is the second partnership in SiC devices, a press release reads.
Partnering-up with leading semiconductor manufacturers is important for us to master dynamic growth. We have been collaborating with Infineon on silicon for a long time. We are now expanding this with SiC power semiconductors. Jointly refining chips specifically for our applications, in the area of electromobility, will lead to highly attractive solutions. This is another important step forward into the future of electrification, said Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies, in the press release.
As a part of the cooperation with Infineon specific development of SiC components will be included.
Our second silicon carbide generation enables us to develop even more compact and efficient systems. With our decades of experience and continuous expansion of manufacturing capacities, we are well positioned for the accelerated growth of the SiC market, said Dr. Stephan Zizala, head of the Automotive High Power business unit at Infineon Technologies, in the press release.