© Infineon

Vitesco Technologies uses SiC components, for example, in compact high-voltage inverters that control electric drive motors. For Vitesco, this is the second partnership in SiC devices, a press release reads.

Partnering-up with leading semiconductor manufacturers is important for us to master dynamic growth. We have been collaborating with Infineon on silicon for a long time. We are now expanding this with SiC power semiconductors. Jointly refining chips specifically for our applications, in the area of electromobility, will lead to highly attractive solutions. This is another important step forward into the future of electrification, said Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies, in the press release.

As a part of the cooperation with Infineon specific development of SiC components will be included.