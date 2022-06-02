© Pixabay

This acquisition of CREA, a supplier of power semiconductor test equipment, will enable Advantest to provide broader test and measurement solutions to a wider range of customers in high-growth sectors, a press release reads.

The acquisition of CREA will expand our test and measurement solutions within the evolving semiconductor value chain to meet a wider range of customer needs. By integrating CREA's product lineup, development capabilities, excellent customer base, and world-class R&D team into the Advantest Group, we can enrich our portfolio of power semiconductor test solutions. I am also confident that as the power device market is expected to grow in the future, this acquisition will contribute directly to our and our customers’ efforts to help achieve Net Zero, Advantest President and CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida states in the press release.

CREA, headquartered in Ciriè close to Torino, Italy, will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advantest Europe GmbH, the Company's European subsidiary. The closing of the transaction is tied to regulatory approvals.