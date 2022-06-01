© Scienscope

“In a time with crazy supply chain problems, we were in dire need of a 2-D X-ray machine as we ramped up production in Carson City,” says Jacob Andresen, Manufacturing Engineer at Rocket EMS, in a press release.

The companies paths crossed at IPC APEX EXPO in early 2022, and after learning about the machine, Andresen ordered the X-Scope 1800 X-ray inspection on the spot. The quick lead time was one of the key elements for this.