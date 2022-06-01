EMS bookings in April fell 7.2 percent year-over-year and 2.4 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.36.

“EMS shipments continue to be constrained by supply chain disruptions and have been unable to keep pace with orders,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Shipments are 2.7% below last year's pace through the first four months of the year, while bookings are up 9.7% over the same time horizon.”