© IPC Electronics Production | June 01, 2022
North American EMS industry Up 4.3% in April
Total North American EMS shipments in April 2022 were up 4.3% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, April shipments fell 10.7%.
EMS bookings in April fell 7.2 percent year-over-year and 2.4 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.36.
“EMS shipments continue to be constrained by supply chain disruptions and have been unable to keep pace with orders,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Shipments are 2.7% below last year's pace through the first four months of the year, while bookings are up 9.7% over the same time horizon.”