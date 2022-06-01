© IPC PCB | June 01, 2022
North American PCB industry sales Up 2.1% in April
Total North American PCB shipments in April 2022 were up 2.1% compared to the same month last year. However, compared to the preceding month, April shipments fell 20.4%.
PCB year-to-date bookings in April were down 14.3% compared to last year. Bookings in April fell 5.4% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.03.
“PCB shipments have been marginally stronger than bookings through the first four months of the year. Shipments are up 6.7% compared to a decline in bookings of 2.6%,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “The disconnect between shipments and orders is likely driven by backlogs for other components. Companies are disinclined to place PCB orders if they are waiting on other components. Despite strong shipments, the book-to-bill remains above 1.”