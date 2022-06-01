PCB year-to-date bookings in April were down 14.3% compared to last year. Bookings in April fell 5.4% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.03.

“PCB shipments have been marginally stronger than bookings through the first four months of the year. Shipments are up 6.7% compared to a decline in bookings of 2.6%,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “The disconnect between shipments and orders is likely driven by backlogs for other components. Companies are disinclined to place PCB orders if they are waiting on other components. Despite strong shipments, the book-to-bill remains above 1.”