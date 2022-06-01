© Incap – For illustrative purposes

The EMS providers new investment aims to increase the company's overall SMT production capacity by more than 50% and will be opened in the third quarter of this year, a press release reads.

According to Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Estonia, the investment in two existing and one new SMT line will help the company to support its growth and customer demands. A total of EUR 1.35 million is being invested in a long-term lease agreement of six years by renting new production equipment from SMT Renting.

“Technology is changing rapidly and therefore we have seen and experienced that the renting model suits our factory as a concept very well, as it allows us flexibility and guarantees us the latest technology in the field,” the Managing Director says in the press release.

SMT Renting also provided the SMT lines for Incap back in 2017 and in 2020 as well.