The tiny unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are being used to augment squad and small unit-level surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as part of the Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program.

In late 2018 the U.S. Army began acquiring Black Hornet 3s to support the SBS effort. Since then, it has placed orders totaling nearly USD 115 million for the multi-faceted nano drone.

“The Black Hornet is one tough small package with tremendous capabilities that gives warfighters much needed situational understanding and standoff before undertaking dangerous operations,” says Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense in a press release.

The award-winning Black Hornet 3 is designed and built by Teledyne FLIR in Norway. Deliveries of the latest SBS orders will begin midyear 2022.