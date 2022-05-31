Britishvolt partners with Prologis to build £200m scale up facility
Battery manufacturer Britishvolt announces that it has partnered with logistics real estate operator Prologis to build its UK battery cell scale-up facilities in the West Midlands.
The new site, based at Prologis Park Hams Hall, will will spearhead the company’s new cell formats and electro chemistries to create higher performance, production ready, batteries.
With a budget exceeding GBP 200 million, the company plans to create upwards of 150 highly skilled jobs. The facility will enable Britishvolt to rapidly ramp up cells that are production ready to be manufactured in larger volumes at its Northumberland Gigaplant, a press release reads.
The company says that it anticipates to complete the practical development in July with fit out and equipment installation to take place through to the end of the third quarter, 2023. The facility will support the startup of the company’s Gigaplant operations in 2024.
“I am delighted to see Britishvolt lead the UK’s journey into re-industrialisation with the first full-scale battery Gigaplant. The new R&D and scale-up facilities announced today will help the UK build on its home-grown battery intellectual property and level up the country ready for the energy transition,” says Paul Franklin, Property Director of Britishvolt in the press release.