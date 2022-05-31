© Britishvolt

The new site, based at Prologis Park Hams Hall, will will spearhead the company’s new cell formats and electro chemistries to create higher performance, production ready, batteries.

With a budget exceeding GBP 200 million, the company plans to create upwards of 150 highly skilled jobs. The facility will enable Britishvolt to rapidly ramp up cells that are production ready to be manufactured in larger volumes at its Northumberland Gigaplant, a press release reads.

The company says that it anticipates to complete the practical development in July with fit out and equipment installation to take place through to the end of the third quarter, 2023. The facility will support the startup of the company’s Gigaplant operations in 2024.