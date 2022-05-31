© elringklinger

Given the sizeable increase in the number of electric vehicles, the sector is faced with the challenge of expanding its charging infrastructure. Schaefer-e-Solutions has developed a grid-autonomous fast-charging station to meet more demand within this area. The modular battery packs engineered by ElringKlinger will provide the basis for ultra-fast vehicle charging. The charging stations are to be powered by battery packs with a capacity of 35 kWh at a voltage of up to 800 V.

"Drawing on many years of experience in battery technology, ElringKlinger has acquired extensive expertise in this line of business. We are now in a position to exploit this know-how in various areas of application, as this contract illustrates," says Thomas Jessulat, the Management Board member responsible for the Battery Technology unit at ElringKlinger AG in a press release.

The modular charging station is grid-autonomous due to the optional supply of energy via a hydrogen-powered fuel cell. Therefore, it is the perfect choice for critical infrastructures where the power grid is not available or underdeveloped. The system is designed to enable simultaneous fast charging of two cars or a bus. The Schaefer-e-Solutions system is developed and manufactured entirely in Germany.