The partnership enables Cardo to ship more than one million devices yearly to customers in more than 100 countries.

Jabil's experience in acoustics has increased manufacturing yields and supported high-fidelity sound performance. Jabil also helped Cardo Systems transition its products to volume manufacturing by reducing its SKUs from hundreds to tens while decreasing the number of Engineering Change Notices ECNs, which can slow production and increase costs, a press release reads.

Since its inception in 2004, Cardo Systems has provided motorcycle communications with Bluetooth connectivity, mesh technology, wind-suppressing capabilities and natural language control. The company's PACKTALK product uses dynamic mesh communications to connect up to 15 riders over a one-mile range while a version for skiers and snowboarders provides an always-on intercom.

As Europe represents Cardo's largest market, its products are manufactured at Jabil's Ukraine facility, which minimises lead times.

“We experienced 5X year-over-year growth during the past five years. That’s hard to do unless you have someone like Jabil that lets you run as fast as you can. As an infinite capacity manufacturer, Jabil is a major growth accelerant,” says Shlomo Ehrlich, vice president of operations at Cardo Systems, in the press release.

Looking ahead, Jabil is working with Cardo Systems to extend the reach of its products across Europe, the U.S., Asia and Latin America. For example, Jabil helped Cardo ramp manufacturing for U.S. customers when the company began selling online through Amazon. Jabil also is helping expand Cardo's APAC manufacturing presence while getting involved earlier in product prototyping. the press release continues.