Disposal of real estate heavies Flextronics Q2

Flextronics second quarter result is expected to be charged by costs for real estate disposal.

Flextronics International forecast second-quarter pre-tax charges of $90 million to $95 million for the disposal of both company owned and leased real estate. The pre-tax charges would include about $45 million to $50 million in impairment charges.



However Flextronics expects net positive cash of $10 million from the reduction of its investment in property, plant and equipment as it expects related proceeds of about $50 million and related cash costs of about $40 million as a result.