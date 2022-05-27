© scanrail dreamstime.com

The joint venture company will invest more than USD 2.5 billion (EUR 2.3 billion) and create 1,400 new jobs in Kokomo and the surrounding areas, according to a press release from the companies.

"Just under one year ago, we committed to an aggressive electrification strategy anchored by five gigafactories between Europe and North America," says Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis in a press release. "Today's announcement further solidifies our global battery production footprint and demonstrates Stellantis' drive toward a decarbonized future as outlined in Dare Forward 2030."

The investment could gradually increase up to USD 3.1 billion (EUR 2.9 billion). The new facility will supply battery modules for a range of vehicles produced at Stellantis' North America assembly plants. The actual construction of the plant is currently scheduled to start later this year – with production operations slated to launch in the first quarter of 2025.