The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of USD 6.5 million and create 80 manufacturing and engineering jobs, supported by a USD 600,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

The company has also been awarded a USD 2 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to assist with offsetting machinery and equipment costs by the Michigan Strategic Fund, a press release from the Michigan Governor's office reads.

When the project is completed, the company will be one of few manufacturers in the United States with the ability to increase capability and capacity for organic substrates. By standing up manufacturing capability for these types of components, Calumet aims to reduce the country's reliance on Asia to put semiconductors into service, especially in national defense applications.