RoHS Screening for Ireland

Dublin based ACK Solutions have partnered leading electronics laboratory Soldertec Global to provide the Irish electronics industry with a RoHS Assurance screening service.

This will enhance the range of solutions that ACK Solutions offers for compliance in line with the WEEE and RoHS Directives. The Soldertec Global RoHS Assurance test program has the ability to look at components, boards, cables, housings, sub assemblies and finished products. The final report from this service will be an extra assurance that materials declarations from the supply chain are trustworthy.



"Whether your assemblies are manufactured in Europe or the finished product is brought in from the other side of the world, it has become clear that materials declarations alone will not always be sufficient to ensure continuing compliance," comments Alan Keogh, Managing Director of ACK Solutions. "The capabilities of the Soldertec Global laboratories allow us to investigate every sample in different ways, so if one technique is not feasible, alternatives can be found." These techniques used include: XRF, Atomic Absorption, Fourier Transform Infra Red, Inductively Coupled Plasma, Scanning Electron Microscope and other sophisticated analysis instrumentation.



Tom Perrett, Marketing Manager at Soldertec Global, comments, "As we expand our RoHS test services into Europe we are pleased to have found a partner in ACK Solutions. Our new partner understands the techniques involved and has the background of many years helping to find technical answers to demanding and complex, industrial questions."