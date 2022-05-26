© jirsak dreamstime.com

The subsidiary was officially registered with the German government on May 4, 2022 and will operate out of its main office is in central Munich.

“While we have been actively engaged and successful in Europe for more than 30 years, having a legal entity here now enhances our ability to serve the regional electronics industry and our membership in newer and bolder ways with renewed vigor,” says John W. Mitchell, IPC president and CEO in a press release.

IPC says that it has plans in place to expand staff in Europe in addition to Francisco Fourcade who joined IPC in April as electronics standards manager. The organization will be adding talent to the certification, marketing, and industry intelligence teams over the next 18 months.