IPC aims to better support Europe with local subsidiary
To better support its European members’ interests, industry association IPC has formed IPC Electronics Europe GmbH.
The subsidiary was officially registered with the German government on May 4, 2022 and will operate out of its main office is in central Munich.
“While we have been actively engaged and successful in Europe for more than 30 years, having a legal entity here now enhances our ability to serve the regional electronics industry and our membership in newer and bolder ways with renewed vigor,” says John W. Mitchell, IPC president and CEO in a press release.
IPC says that it has plans in place to expand staff in Europe in addition to Francisco Fourcade who joined IPC in April as electronics standards manager. The organization will be adding talent to the certification, marketing, and industry intelligence teams over the next 18 months.
“We are very excited about the prospects of actively participating in significant consortiums and working groups in the EU to help drive newer standards, education, and advocacy solutions that will be vital in transforming the continent’s factories of the future,” adds Sanjay Huprikar, president of IPC in Europe and South Asia.