© Yamaha Motor Europe

The UK manufacturer states in a press release that over GBP 5 million will be invested in new facilities over the next 12 months, including the 15 Yamaha YRM20 surface mount machines.

The new machines are upgrading five surface-mount assembly lines at Pektron’s centre of operations, increasing total placement capacity and adding support for the latest component types.

“Our customers are operating at the leading edge in highly competitive markets, including e-vehicles, safety, off-highway, construction and consumer electronics. Investing in the YRM20 machines reinforces our ability to deliver industry- leading electronic design and manufacturing services, and working with Yamaha will enable us to accelerate our growth in these areas,” says Ian Harpham, Pektron’s Manufacturing Director in a press release from Yamaha.

Yamaha will install the 15 YRM20 mounters during the remainder of 2022 and Q1 2023 and will place parts at 98,000 components per hour

Pektron selected the YRM20 as the successor to its current fleet of Yamaha Sigma G5 and G5s mounters.

“Since our first G5 mounters were installed, we have experienced near faultless performance meeting our medium-volume, high-mix production requirements. They are now approaching the end of their service life and we will be sad to see them go. We will continue to operate the later G5s machines and we are excited to start the next chapter in our connection with Yamaha as we introduce the advanced YRM20 to our surface-mount lines,” adds John Smedley, Pektron’s Maintenance Manager.