With over a hundred employees, the acquired Hungarian unit will operate as a subsidiary of ZDI. In a press release, the German company says that it is planned that the team will continue to grow until the end of 2022 – adding more than 50 new jobs.

ZDI is part of the ZEISS Digital Partners and specializes in developing customized software solutions, particularly for digitalisation and cloud-based applications. The ETEO Software Factory has been closely linked and collaborated with ZDI for several years already.

"The past years of successful collaboration have shown that we can work across borders and learn from each other," says Béla Farkas, Managing Director of ZDI Hungary, in a press release.

The use of digital technologies is described as a key part of the ZEISS strategy for the future. With the acquisition of the Hungarian software company, ZEISS has secured further competencies and development capacities.