Innovasic targets Industrial<br>with new microcontroller

Innovasic Semiconductor, a supplier of replacement integrated circuit (IC) and microcontroller solutions, today announced the release of the fido1100. The fido1100 is the first product in the fido (flexible input deterministic output) microcontroller family and has been designed with a new architecture to meet the unique needs of the industrial embedded system designer.

Building upon years of experience in developing replacement microcontrollers and peripherals for industrial customers, Innovasic has created a microcontroller that has taken many tasks traditionally handled in software and moved them into the silicon - redefining the boundaries between chip and software.



"The traditional approach in the industrial market has been to use a general-purpose microcontroller. This puts the burden of system performance entirely on the user who has to write software to tailor the chip to meet their needs," said Keith Prettyjohns, CEO of Innovasic Semiconductor. “What we have done with fido is to take many features that the industrial system designer traditionally handles in software and move them into the chip, providing the user with a special-purpose microcontroller designed specifically for their requirements. This saves design engineers time, money and frustration from writing and debugging thousands of lines of code."



The 32-bit processor has been designed to be compatible with the CPU32+ (68000) instruction set, a widely used instruction set supported by a reliable and mature tool chain. Programmable peripherals supporting 10/100 Ethernet, serial and GPIO protocols enable the same device to be used across a wide range of I/O applications. The fido1100 architecture includes unique capabilities built into the silicon that greatly ease the burden of software debug and test – especially for real-time and safety-critical operation.



With the fido1100, customers receive a full set of software libraries and development tools. Also full Evaluation Development Kits (EDKs) are available



The fido1100 is available in 208-pin PQFP, TQFP and FBGA packaging and is guaranteed to operate over the Industrial Temperature grade of –40C to +85C.