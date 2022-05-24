© ZKW Group

Dr. Steger most recently worked as a top management consultant in the automotive industry and in the private equity environment. He bring with him more than 25 years of management experience in the automotive industry – including companies such as Siemens VDO, Continental Automotive, Delphi, Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Europe and Nidec AMEC Europe.

Wilhelm Steger replaces the previous ZKW CEO Oliver Schubert, who led the company for six years and has decided to take on new professional challenges.