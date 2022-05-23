© Ericsson

The companies have launched a tech hub in California, USA, focusing on the benefits that cloud RAN can bring to –such as improving energy efficiency and network performance while also reducing time to market.

Called Ericsson-Intel Tech Hub, the center is based in Ericsson’s D-15 facility in Santa Clara and is already operational, a press release reads. The current focus includes activities in power management and performance planned this year as well as joint work on Cloud RAN containerised network function (CNF) applications on upcoming generations of processing platforms.

“Cloud RAN technologies and virtualization have enormous potential to impact networks of the future. Through the Tech Hub, we will accelerate Cloud RAN technology in areas like energy efficiency and performance, while reducing time to market,” says Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, in the press release.

The Tech Hub will augment existing R&D work for both companies with multi-year product design efforts, aiming to enable communications service providers to better plan their future roadmaps and offerings.