By opening the Dusseldorf office, StradVision says it will enhance the support and cooperation with global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. The new office is StradVision's second expansion into Germany, the first being their Munich area office in February of 2020.

"We look forward to opening and operating our second office in Germany with the proximity it provides to many of our major ADAS and Autonomous Driving customers and partners. This year is crucial for StradVision to expand our global business, and the new location will allow us to enhance the cooperation and partnership with key stakeholders in the region," says StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim, in a press release.

Dean Kim, formerly Director of Business Development for StradVision, has been appointed Vice President of Business Development. As part of this appointment, Mr. Kim will relocate to the new Dusseldorf office, where StradVision looks to strengthen business development strategies and collaboration with customers.