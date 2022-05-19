© HPE

The new site will manufacture HPE’s systems as custom-designed solutions to advance scientific research, mature AL/ML initiatives as the company looks to bolster innovation.

The dedicated HPC factory – which will become the fourth of HPE’s global HPC manufacturing sites – will be located in Kutná Hora, Czech Republic, next to HPE’s existing European site for manufacturing its servers and storage solutions. Operations will begin in summer 2022, a press release reads.

The new site will manufacture and ship two main product lines, the HPE Apollo systems, for demanding HPC and AI applications, and AI modeling and training, and the HPE Cray EX supercomputers, designed to support next-generation, high-end supercomputing.

The two product lines each deliver end-to-end HPC and AI capabilities spanning compute, accelerated compute, software, networking, storage and liquid-cooled capabilities.

The company continues to say that its long-standing manufacturing service partner, Foxconn, will support the site’s product manufacturing and shipping to fulfill HPE’s customers’ orders in Europe – as it currently does for HPE’s main site in Kutná Hora, Czech Republic.