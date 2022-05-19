© NEOTech – For illustrative purposes only

With the procurement of additional Pillarhouse Selective Wave Soldering machines, NEOTech will be able to benefit from the efficiency of rapid soldering of higher-volume assemblies – as well as increased quality with automated pinpoint accuracy for tight spacing between through-hole-components.

The machines are individually programmed for each soldering point, to control flux volume and to set soldering time for each PCB assembly situation, ensuring a more reliable solder joint.

“We have been utilizing selective wave soldering machines for many years; however, our entire organization is very excited about our new Pillarhouse Synchrodex Pro machines and the availability of the advanced soldering technology we can afford our customers for their very important products,” says Emilio Ramirez, Global Vice President of Engineering for NEOTech, in a press release.

Mr. Ramirez continues to say that the company has successfully integrated the new machines into multiple electronic manufacturing lines throughout North America – something that will allow the company to reduce through-hole component soldering time, and move completed PCBAs into testing and shipping a lot quicker.