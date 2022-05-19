© Weiss Technik

With the acquisition, Weiss Technik, has strategically expanded its portfolio in the field of corrosion testing. The acquired company specialises in the production of salt spray chambers and cyclic corrosion test chambers. Test standards for environmental simulation tests also stipulate the testing of components and equipment for corrosion resistance in many industries.

As pointed out in a press release, the automotive and aircraft industries require equipment to test how their components react to high humidity, salty air, seawater and road salt. Corrosion tests also play an important role in product development and approval in the production of batteries for the electromobility industry.

"The standard solutions with their excellent price-performance ratio perfectly complement our customised specialist systems," says Peter R. Manolopoulos, Managing Director at Weiss Technik in the press release.

Ascott has its headquarters in Tamworth in central England and has around 30 employees. All worldwide offices and jobs will be retained following the acqusition.