The company currently expects to officially open the building in September 2022.

As previously stated by the company, the Teltonika Technology Centre will – once its fully operational – create 500 jobs. However, the centre has already employed 75 employees from Molėtai, Utena, Vilnius, Ukmergė, and Švenčionėliai. The new employees are currently undergoing training in Vilnius. The company continues to say that it will hire 100 more people before the opening of the centre in September.

“I believe that 500 new jobs will be a strong incentive for Molėtai to renew itself and for young people to build their lives here. We hope for more businesses to emerge, and it is our wish to help the district grow its population,” says Arvydas Paukštys, president of Teltonika IoT Group in the press release.

The 10,800 square metre technology centre will offer the EMS provider space for both administrative and product development offices – and also laboratories, testing and production lines.