In the new battery plant, cells and modules from Samsung SDI will be assembled into battery packs that are tailor-made for Volvo Trucks´ heavy-duty electric range: Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX. Series production starts in the third quarter of this year, the Swedish company says.

“This investment shows our strong commitment to electrifying truck transportation. By 2030, at least 50 percent of all trucks we sell globally will be electric and by 2040, we will be a carbon-neutral company,” says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks, in a press release.

Each battery pack will have a capacity of 90 kWh and the customer can choose to have up to six battery packs (540 kWh) in a truck.

Roger Alm continues to explain that by integrating the battery assembly process in the company's production flow, Volvo Trucks can shorten lead times as well as secure high-performing batteries.

The company's batteries are designed so that they can later be remanufactured, refurbished and reused.