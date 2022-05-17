© DuPont

“The opening of the production line in Circleville marks a major milestone for DuPont and Electronics & Industrial,” says Jon Kemp, president of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, in a press release. “The Kapton and Pyralux expansion will help ensure supply of innovative materials to meet the growing global customer demand in the automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, specialized industrial and defense segments.”

DuPont employs more than 1,000 people across eight locations in Ohio, including 500 people at its site in Circleville.

This new manufacturing line uses DuPont proprietary processing capabilities to produce advanced Kapton polyimide films. Kapton polyimide films offer a combination of electrical, thermal, chemical and mechanical properties that withstand extreme temperature, vibration and other demanding environments. Kapton polyimide film is also at the heart of DuPont’s Pyralux line of flexible copper-clad laminates.