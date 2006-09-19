Taiyo buys Linde AG & BOC Helium Assets

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation has purchased certain global helium assets from Linde AG and The BOC Group plc, including long-term helium supply contracts with sources in the United States, Poland and Russia.

Two transfill locations in the US, and operations for Europe are also part of this acquisition of assets and source agreements. The acquired helium business will be managed by Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation's U.S. subsidiary, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. (MTG) under the name Matheson Tri-Gas Global Helium.



Additionally, key executives, formerly of BOC, have joined the MTG Executive Team to operate Matheson Tri-Gas Global Helium. Mr. Phil Kornbluth will head up the new organization as Executive Vice President. Reporting to Mr. Kornbluth will be Mr. Robert Lein, Director of Helium Sourcing and Supply; Mr. Kevin Lynch, Director of Sales, Marketing & Global Logistics; and Mr. Kurt Koederitz, Director of Operations, Engineering & Fleet Management. Mr. Gary Shed will take on the role of Manager, Helium Recovery and Applications Development.



The transaction has now been officially approved by both the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as part of its Consent Decree, announced September 5th, and the European Commission, which announced its approval on September 12th.



Hirosuke Matsueda, President of Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation stated, "This acquisition is consistent with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation's focused strategy to expand our global presence and grow our business through strategic new products and services." Bill Kroll, Chairman and CEO of Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., added, "The addition of these strategic helium assets, combined with the key executive personnel in operating roles, benefits our existing business by significantly strengthening our market positioning and product offering. This new helium business further establishes Matheson Tri-Gas as a globally competitive supplier of industrial gases."



Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. is a single source provider of industrial and specialty gases, including bulk and cylinder gases, gas handling equipment, high performance purification systems, and related hardgoods. The Company also provides support services, engineering services, and systems management services to analytical laboratories and semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. As a member of the Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., is part of a worldwide industrial gas organization focusing on being the single source provider for global customer requirements.