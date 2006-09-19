Material | September 19, 2006
Taiyo buys Linde AG & BOC Helium Assets
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation has purchased certain global helium assets from Linde AG and The BOC Group plc, including long-term helium supply contracts with sources in the United States, Poland and Russia.
Two transfill locations in the US, and operations for Europe are also part of this acquisition of assets and source agreements. The acquired helium business will be managed by Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation's U.S. subsidiary, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. (MTG) under the name Matheson Tri-Gas Global Helium.
Additionally, key executives, formerly of BOC, have joined the MTG Executive Team to operate Matheson Tri-Gas Global Helium. Mr. Phil Kornbluth will head up the new organization as Executive Vice President. Reporting to Mr. Kornbluth will be Mr. Robert Lein, Director of Helium Sourcing and Supply; Mr. Kevin Lynch, Director of Sales, Marketing & Global Logistics; and Mr. Kurt Koederitz, Director of Operations, Engineering & Fleet Management. Mr. Gary Shed will take on the role of Manager, Helium Recovery and Applications Development.
The transaction has now been officially approved by both the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as part of its Consent Decree, announced September 5th, and the European Commission, which announced its approval on September 12th.
Hirosuke Matsueda, President of Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation stated, "This acquisition is consistent with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation's focused strategy to expand our global presence and grow our business through strategic new products and services." Bill Kroll, Chairman and CEO of Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., added, "The addition of these strategic helium assets, combined with the key executive personnel in operating roles, benefits our existing business by significantly strengthening our market positioning and product offering. This new helium business further establishes Matheson Tri-Gas as a globally competitive supplier of industrial gases."
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. is a single source provider of industrial and specialty gases, including bulk and cylinder gases, gas handling equipment, high performance purification systems, and related hardgoods. The Company also provides support services, engineering services, and systems management services to analytical laboratories and semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. As a member of the Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., is part of a worldwide industrial gas organization focusing on being the single source provider for global customer requirements.
Additionally, key executives, formerly of BOC, have joined the MTG Executive Team to operate Matheson Tri-Gas Global Helium. Mr. Phil Kornbluth will head up the new organization as Executive Vice President. Reporting to Mr. Kornbluth will be Mr. Robert Lein, Director of Helium Sourcing and Supply; Mr. Kevin Lynch, Director of Sales, Marketing & Global Logistics; and Mr. Kurt Koederitz, Director of Operations, Engineering & Fleet Management. Mr. Gary Shed will take on the role of Manager, Helium Recovery and Applications Development.
The transaction has now been officially approved by both the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as part of its Consent Decree, announced September 5th, and the European Commission, which announced its approval on September 12th.
Hirosuke Matsueda, President of Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation stated, "This acquisition is consistent with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation's focused strategy to expand our global presence and grow our business through strategic new products and services." Bill Kroll, Chairman and CEO of Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., added, "The addition of these strategic helium assets, combined with the key executive personnel in operating roles, benefits our existing business by significantly strengthening our market positioning and product offering. This new helium business further establishes Matheson Tri-Gas as a globally competitive supplier of industrial gases."
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. is a single source provider of industrial and specialty gases, including bulk and cylinder gases, gas handling equipment, high performance purification systems, and related hardgoods. The Company also provides support services, engineering services, and systems management services to analytical laboratories and semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. As a member of the Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., is part of a worldwide industrial gas organization focusing on being the single source provider for global customer requirements.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments