Ms. Lam spent most of her career at Philips Lighting where she held several executive financial leadership positions, including head of Internal audits. Since 2017, Ms. Lam has been the CFO of Punch Powertrain, a transmission supplier for Automotive OEMs with operations in Europe, China and India.

Mr. De Koning and the Supervisory Board have jointly decided that Mr. De Koning will pursue his career outside Neways, a press release reads

“The Supervisory Board is very pleased to announce the intended appointment of Ms. Lam as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board. She has deep and extensive experience as a finance professional in relevant industries for Neways. We are convinced that she will be of valuable contribution to the future success of Neways,” Mr. Henk Scheepers, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, says in the press release.