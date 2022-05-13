© ICAPE Group

Since the acquisition of IDELEC in 2021, ICAPE Group was physically established in the Rhône-Alpes region, a very dynamic location for the European and French electronic industry.

Recently, the group occupied a new working space with the opening of a new structure. It brings together the IDELEC-ICAPE team that previously worked in Annecy and a part of ICAPE Group, that previously worked in the headquarters of the Parisian region.

It is in the business center of Lyon, in the third district where the 170 square meters of offices are located and dedicated to management, hosting and visiting clients with increased reactivity and efficiency.