In this role, Soaita will provide leadership across the business, improving operations efficiency, productivity and quality while maintaining a strong culture of customer service.

As a thought partner to the CEO and the ELT, Soaita will play a key role in assessing strategic priorities, M&A opportunities, as well as developing and implementing the company’s strategic plan for operations, supply chain and technology, a press release reads.

“Lucian's strong background in operations and manufacturing made him the ideal candidate for this role,” stated Vic Giglio, CEO, in the press release. “He provides the leadership necessary to optimize our efficiency, streamline company-wide processes, and ultimately better serve our customers.”

Soaita brings both skills and experience to Emerald EMS from roles held at Sensata Technologies as Vice President of Sensing Solutions Global Operations, Flex as General Manager and Vice President to TENNECO, Ride Performance Division as Executive Director, NA RP Operations. He holds multiple degrees including a Master of Business Administration, from Marquetee University and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Traian Vuia University.