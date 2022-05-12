© Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

SEL will utilize Atotech’s Uniplate equipment technology in their new 162,000 square-foot facility that will serve as home for SEL’s PCB manufacturing operation. The lines are scheduled to be commissioned in 2022.

“As we start manufacturing our own printed circuit boards, we are committed to building the most modern, environmentally friendly, and safe PCB manufacturing facility in the United States. Atotech is a leader in their field and the right partner for us. Their horizontal plating technology offers an easy approach to automation with a focus on reducing chemical usage. This will help us meet our water recycling goals,” says John Hendrickson, Senior Engineering Manager at SEL, in a press release.

SEL has previously stated that local in-house production of the PCB’s used in their products will provide the company with more freedom to experiment and innovate. It will also increase supply-chain security and yield superior product quality.