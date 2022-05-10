© Ucamco

Ucamco customised two Calibr8tor 2000 photoplotters for this customer. The installation of the first machine was completed in July. The second machine was installed in September, at the customer’s request. The same PCB maker is currently in talks to purchase a third Calibr8tor photoplotter.

"We were already familiar with Ucamco, as we started out with 5 UcamX CAM++ seats in 2018 via WKK Trading Co”, a member of the board of the unnamed company states in a press release. “Since then, we have been growing our software department quickly, with the addition of 4 more UcamX CAM++ seats, UcamX SmartView and more Ucamco software products. We have experienced Ucamco's agility, both in technical support, response time when needed, and steady improvements. We see nothing but advantages in continuing this partnership for the purchase of hardware.”

The PCB manufacturer is specialised in the manufacturing of rigid printed circuit boards of double sided and multi-layer boards,