© Fluke

“What we wanted was for customers to experience our tools in an environment as close to reality as possible to show where and how our products are used, and provide the opportunity to deliver training,” says Eric van Riet, Fluke's Strategic support and training manager, in a press release.

The individual environments in which each of Fluke’s tools are used have been reimagined in the building. From miniaturised electrical substations to small scale factories, the company has set a scene for each.

“The best way to offer training is to do so in a hands-on environment such as this. If customers are unable to attend in person, we can make demonstration videos to show the best of our equipment. It’s working. Our customers love it,” explains van Riet.

The aim of the centre is to create user experiences, a first impression for customers through a showcase of Fluke products, to offer an environment to use and demonstrate the products and to offer a first-class training facility.

The environments include a small factory set up, an Industrial Island complete with a motor driven pump pushing water in a closed-loop system and a traditional data centre. There is a miniaturised high-voltage substation complete with intricate 3D printed scale models and a tesla coil to simulate partial discharge.

Next to a complete electrical and temperature Calibration lab environment, there is an electrical workshop including a solar cell with stationary battery completed by a window onto a driveway and electric vehicle charging unit set up.

Every Fluke tool has an environment to be demonstrated in.

The new headquarters is bringing together Fluke colleagues from seven separate sites across the Netherlands.