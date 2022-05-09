© Danfoss General | May 09, 2022
Danfoss re-starts its business in Ukraine
The company states that the business activities will focus on restoring critical infrastructure in damaged cities and towns.
Danfoss says that it is re-starting its business activities in Ukraine. Since the war in Ukraine broke out, activities have been put to a halt, and the restarted business activities will be focused on restoring critical infrastructure in damaged cities and towns.
“It is key for us to continue supporting our customers in Ukraine. It is not only the right thing to do, but our products are also key components for the critical infrastructure which needs to be rebuilt. Thanks to Danfoss’s products, residents in some of the most badly damaged areas of Ukraine will again have access to heating and hot domestic water,” says Adam Jedrzejczak, President, Danfoss East Europe Region, in a press release.
Ad