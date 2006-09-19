Sequans selected supplier to WiMAX project

Sequans Communications has been chosen by WiNetworks as its mobile WiMAX chip solution provider.

Sequans is providing WiNetworks with both base station and subscriber station chips with full PHY and MAC functionality, enabling WiNetworks to offer its hybrid WiMAX network equipment

to one-way broadcast operators including broadcast satellite and cable operators.



"In selecting a chip partner we were looking for a demonstrated capability in both base station and subscriber station solutions that would allow us to accelerate our integration process and time to market," said Mr. Effi Atad, CEO of WiNetworks. "Sequans is able to supply this end-to-end total solution and its chips are flexible enough to adapt to our application."



"WiNetworks is addressing a market with huge potential and their hybrid WiMAX technology is a powerful offering for direct broadcast satellite operators," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "WiNetworks´ strategy of using WiMAX to empower DBS operators with triple play capability is significant and demonstrates the relevance of WiMAX in getting advanced broadband wireless access services into the hands of consumers through existing broadcast service providers."



Sequans´ mobile WiMAX product suite addresses the IEEE 802.16e-2005 standard, and its system-on-chip (SoC) reference designs are expected to be certified readily when the WiMAX Forum(TM) certification process begins later this year. Sequans´ mobile WiMAX product suite today comprises a subscriber station SoC, a base station FPGA set, and a comprehensive software package.