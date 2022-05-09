© mailthepic dreamstime.com

The facility will make separator film, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). SEMCORP's products will be used by EV battery makers across North America, according to a press release from JobsOhio, Ohio's economic and business development catalyst.

"The Sidney facility is one of the biggest investments in our company's history because we know the United States is strongly committed to building the supply chains for EVs and energy storage here at home," says Paul Lee, SEMCORP's Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, in the press release. "Our Sidney site will be America's largest manufacturer of separator film for EV batteries. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with state and local leaders to make the large-scale domestic production of this component a reality."

No batteries will be made by SEMCORP, and there is no lithium used in the manufacturing process for separator film. There will be no lithium mining at the site as there are no lithium deposits in or near Ohio.

SEMCORP currently sports five billion square meters in annual base film production capacity across six manufacturing facilities. The company plans to add an additional eight billion square meters in capacity within the next four years, including the Sidney site, with the primary objective of serving the booming EV market.

The 850,000-square-foot facility will be located at Sidney Ohio Industrial Park. Once completed, the facility will create nearly 1,200 jobs, the press release continues.