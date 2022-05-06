© Summit Interconnect

With the acquisition Summit expands its PCB offering in rigid, flex, rigid/flex and ATE PCBs, significantly strengthens engineering and service resources providing CAM, DFM/A, PCB design/layout, and also adds quick-turn, prototype SMT assembly services.

“This combination aligns the Royal and Advanced quick-turn, vertically integrated model with Summit’s differentiated production capabilities. Each entity brings capabilities to the Summit portfolio that will further strengthen our ability to serve our customers in both high-performance commercial and defense markets, as well as broaden our relationships into additional sectors. This is a very exciting milestone for Summit, Royal Circuits and Advanced Assembly and we welcome our new employees to the Summit team,” says Shane Whiteside, President and CEO of Summit Interconnect, in a press release.

Royal Circuits has been in business for 23 year. The company currently has 107 employees and according to information on their website 100 PCBs are built daily. For 17 years, Advanced Assembly has helped engineers assemble PCBs. The company offers a full range of PCB manufacturing services for prototypes to mid-size production quantities.