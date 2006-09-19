ExCal in further cooperation with Artema

Swedish company, ExCal AB, has today announced their extended cooperation with Artema Medical AB.

ExCal act as production and process partner for Artema and their med-tech products. In this area ExCal will take further responsibilities for production and logistics. For ExCal this means additional business activities worth 8 MSEK, added personnel and increased production area.



ExCal has a wide range of services within the segments of measurement, test and niche production. ExCal's range of services include:



• Calibration including Internet instrument register.

• Instrument services and repairs.

• Test engineering.

• Test system design and applications.

• Custom test equipment and fixtures.

• Custom built solutions and production within power, measuring and electronics.

• ISO 13485 (med-tech) certified production process.



ExCal's head-office is in Söderhamn, Sweden, In Trencin, Slovakia, ExCal has their office for Central European operations. 17 people work at ExCal.



"At ExCal, activities to meet the new demands are at the moment very hectic. New personnel are being introduced, facilities are updated and wide ranges of transfer actions are taking place. At the same time the volumes for the current med-tech production is increasing. This additional cooperation will also have a positive effect on some of our networking partners, acting as sub-suppliers", Managing Director Ola Wallberg commented.