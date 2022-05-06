© maksim pasko dreamstime.com PCB | May 06, 2022
Ucamco expands in in North America with official subsidiary
As of April 1st, Ucamco has established a subsidiary of Ucamco NV in North America. The subsidiary is presided by Luc Maesen, who has been working with the company since 1988 and was already in charge of Ucamco USA.
“Not much changes for our existing customers, they will continue to reap the benefits of our ongoing partnership. The implementation of an official subsidiary shows Ucamco’s commitment to continue developing our activities in the North American market”, says Luc Maesen in a press release.
Mr. Maesen continues to say that the PCB software market in the USA, Canada and Mexico is far from saturated, he also claims that there is a lot of territory to be conquered.
“The investments being made prove that Ucamco is devoted to the continued expansion of its direct presence in markets outside of Europe,” Mr. Maesen says.