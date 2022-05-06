© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

“Not much changes for our existing customers, they will continue to reap the benefits of our ongoing partnership. The implementation of an official subsidiary shows Ucamco’s commitment to continue developing our activities in the North American market”, says Luc Maesen in a press release.

Mr. Maesen continues to say that the PCB software market in the USA, Canada and Mexico is far from saturated, he also claims that there is a lot of territory to be conquered.