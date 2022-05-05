© Varroc Group

The Indian automobile component company, has signed a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Plastic Omnium SE of France to divest its 4-wheeler lighting systems operations in the Americas and Europe, a press release reads

The divestment is part of Varroc's strategy to align its resources with the high value and high growth primary markets in China, India, and the two-wheeler sector globally.

The EUR 600 million transaction will see Varroc divesting its lighting System operations in the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey, and Morocco.

Varroc will also continue to operate its China JV and other international 2-wheeler businesses in countries like Italy and Vietnam and global electronics businesses in Poland and Romania. The company says it is retaining its 4-wheeler lighting operations in Asia.