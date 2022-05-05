© melpomenem dreamstime.com

Supporting data from IPC’s May Economic Report, indicate there are three main forces exerting pressure on the economy, and conversely, the electronics manufacturing industry: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflationary pressures pushing costs higher, and China’s strict COVID policy that is hindering production in China and compounding existing supply chain issues.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a negative supply shock on already strained supply chains. It will take many months to fully determine the full effect it is having on the electronics industry,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist, in a press release. “While the invasion has more severe negative consequences for Europe, the impacts are being felt globally.”

The survey results also indicate that inventories remain tight – the results this month also suggest that inventories available from suppliers have deteriorated over the last month. Only three in ten electronics manufacturers feel their government is moving with appropriate breadth to spur innovation and capacity. Backlogs are rising at a faster pace in North America vs. APAC -- While 59% of manufacturers in North America report backlogs are currently rising, only 33% of APAC manufacturers indicate the same.