© Juki

BayaTronics’ new facility is outfitted with all of the latest Juki SMT equipment, including a G-Titan APD Screen Printer, two RS-1R Placement Machines, an 8-Zone Air Reflow Oven, iCube-DN inline selective solder, Incoming Material Station, ISM3600 Intelligent Storage Tower and ISM500 Intelligent Storage Cabinet.

“BayaTronics is pleased to have partnered with Juki and Circuit Technology to ramp up this state-of-the-art PCB assembly shop. We knew we had to get the best-in-class for all our equipment and get our staff fully trained and certified. We are proud to have accomplished this in a short period of time and are positioned to produce high quality electronics assemblies for our customers. We look forward to hosting our customers and prospective customers to tour our facility,” says Dirk Warriner, Co-Founder & CEO, BayaTronics in a press release.

Founded just last year, BayaTronics has big plans for future growth and expansion. Design and production volume determines material cost, which has a major impact on the overall cost of a product. The company assists its customers with design for manufacturability, new product introduction, and the procurement of materials without burdening the customer with excess material cost.