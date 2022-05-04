© Universal Instruments

The platforms have been integrated into existing production lines, enabling SEL to minimise changeovers and improve efficiency.

The new six-machine lines include three Fuzion2-60 and the FuzionXC2-37, followed by a Fuzion2-14 and a Fuzion1-11. The FuzionXC2-37 features a 272 8mm feeder input, providing the capacity to support multiple products at the same time. It also supports a large component range from 01005 to 150mm square and 25mm tall, including press-fit, connectors, micro BGA, die, PoP, and PTH parts.

“The additional feeder inputs of FuzionXC have really helped streamline our production schedule. Because of the increased capacity, we’re able to run production with minimal major changeovers,” says SEL Engineering Manager, Justin White in a press release. “And for our high-mix production, this is a considerable advantage,” added White. “We’re also leveraging the flexibility of FuzionXC to place many components from up-line and down-line platforms, giving us improved line balancing and 30% greater output.”

SEL’s production requirements demand both high-mix and high-volume environments and the company now has five SMT lines in its Pullman, Washington facility and four lines in its Lewiston, Idaho production facility, with another on the way this year.