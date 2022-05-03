© Infineon

First-quarter 2022 silicon wafer shipments saw 10% growth from the 3,337 million square inches reported during the same quarter last year.

“This new silicon shipping milestone points to continued growth in all areas of the semiconductor market,” said Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic. “Silicon wafer supply remains tight and may stay constrained with many new announced semiconductor fab investments.”