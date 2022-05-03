Ad
© Infineon Analysis | May 03, 2022

Silicon wafer shipments edge higher to new record in 1Q22

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in the first quarter of 2022 surpassed the previous record high set in the third quarter of 2021, rising 1% QoQ to 3,679 million square inches, according to the SEMI.

First-quarter 2022 silicon wafer shipments saw 10% growth from the 3,337 million square inches reported during the same quarter last year.

“This new silicon shipping milestone points to continued growth in all areas of the semiconductor market,” said Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic. “Silicon wafer supply remains tight and may stay constrained with many new announced semiconductor fab investments.” 

 Millions of square inches
 4Q 20201Q 20212Q 20213Q 20214Q 20211Q 2022
Total3,2003,3373,5343,6493,6453,679
Silicon area shipment trends – semiconductor applications only
